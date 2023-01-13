Belvidere's Stellantis plant shutting down for second time in one week

BELVIDERE, IL (WREX) — On Friday, Stellantis informed employees at their Belvidere Assembly Plant, scheduled production would be cancelled on Saturday, January 14th.
The production shutdown comes 48 hours after the campus was closed due to a parts shortage, which impacted the plant's production on January 12th.
The news comes as the auto manufacturer announced the plant would be idled at the end of February.
This is a developing story. Stay with 13 WREX for continuing coverage on-air, online, and on our mobile platforms.