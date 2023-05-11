Belvidere's pool won't be open this summer, but here's how you have a say in it's future

BELVIDERE — For the second year in a row, William Grady Pool in Belvidere will be shut down for the summer.
The Belvidere Park District opted the decommission the pool as operating costs sky rocketed at the 80-year-old facility and memberships dipped following COIVD-19 shutdowns.
The district came up with three options in 2022: Replace, renew or reinvent. At the time, replacing would entail not bringing back William Grady Pool and investing $5 million in other park district amenities like the Doty Park splash pads. Renewing would invest about $12 million and bring the William Grady Pool into 2023 and beyond. Reinventing would be the priciest, at an estimated $19.4 million, and would build an indoor pool facility in Belvidere.
So after a year's time, why hasn't the district moved forward on any of these options? Belvidere Park District Executive Director Jen Jacky says it was due to a lack of community response to any of the three major investments.
"We had put those out into the community, but unfortunately we couldn't get a clear picture from the community which option they wanted and would support," Jacky said.
However, people have another chance to weigh in on the future of the pool.
The park district just opened up its survey for the master plan. It will help lay the groundwork for the next five to ten years including what to do with the pool. Jacky says now more than ever, the district needs to hear from the people it serves.
"We understand the William Grady Pool has been amazing and a wonderful place to make memories for families for a number of years, but now with the resources we have, and the resources that we look to get from grants or other outlets, we really would like to figure out how to make memories for the residents who are here now and for the future," Jacky said.
If you want to take the survey online, click HERE. You can also call 815-547-5711 to have a copy mailed to you home or pick up a paper copy at the Rivers Edge Facility at 1151 West Locust Street.