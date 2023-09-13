Belvidere's Apollo Theatre to reopen September 16 with 'Viva Mexico' event

BELVIDERE, Ill. — On Saturday, September 16, the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere is kicking off their return to business operations with a "Viva Mexico" celebration, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day.

On March 31, several tornadoes made their way through the Stateline. The Apollo Theatre was hosting a concert that evening when part of the roof collapsed and caused dozens of injuries and one fatality.

Since May, six lawsuits have been filed against the Apollo Theatre owners.

Cases will go in front of a judge starting in mid-November.

Musical acts at Saturday's event include Dezibel Ensemble, La Sixth Norteña, Escoltado, and Group Level 15.

According to their Facebook, the event is free and runs from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

For more information or to reserve a VIP table, call 815-420-1374 or visit the Theatre's website.

The theatre is hosting another event on October 6 which invites all ages to an album release party featuring the band Taproot.