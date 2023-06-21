Belvidere Walmart distribution center could bring jobs potentially paying over 74k annually

BELVIDERE — The new Walmart distribution center coming to Belvidere in 2027 will bring hundreds of new jobs to Boone County.
400 to 700 hundred jobs will be available at the Belvidere Walmart distribution center coming to Belvidere.
Pamela Lopez-Fettes, Executive Director of Growth Dimensions, says this could be a good opportunity for people looking for work in Boone County and those laid off from the Belvidere Assembly Plant idle.
"It depends on the years and experience somebody has had in the automotive sector. They may have gotten higher positions. There are manager jobs expected for the Walmart facility. It will have over 50 management jobs which are paying six figures,” said Lopez-Fettes.
According to Glassdoor, the Walmart distribution manager's salary is between the total pay range of 74 thousand and 121 thousand dollars.
The total pay range of a distribution center associate at Walmart is between 40 thousand to 53 thousand dollars.
The total pay range for a warehouse worker is between 30 to 36 thousand dollars.
"These positions will be high tech they will have state of the art so there will be training that will be needed whether or not it be on the job or before to work with this high tech equipment,” said Lopez-Fettes.