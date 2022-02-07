Belvidere VFW welcoming veterans to show they are not alone

BELVIDERE (WREX) — What do you think when you hear the term VFW?
It's connected to the military of course but many people may associate it with the older crowd.
Mike Isham is working to move public perception away from the "old man's club" mentality.
Isham, an Army combat veteran, is currently the chaplain with VFW Post 1461 in Belvidere.
He joined shortly after the passing of his grandfather and he considers it a second home that other vets should consider.
"There's so much community outreach that we do and community service that we do. We have women members and younger members coming in," Isham said.
"It's a lot bigger than just your grandfather's VFW."
Things as simple as trivia nights or weekly cornhole games are helping attract a younger veteran crowd.
In Isham's eyes, without attracting the younger generation, VFW's may disappear all together.
It's an ideal that's help bring in other vets his age, like his brother-in-law Geoffery Douglas.
"He truly embodies what a chaplain is supposed to be for the VFW," Douglas said.
"He got me here and once I got here I found a community of like minded individuals who understood me."
Isham's efforts are also garnering statewide recognition.
He was presented the first ever Illinois Veteran of the Quarter Award, which puts him up for Veteran of the Year in the state.
"As we get older, we look toward the next generation and he is the next generation of the VFW," Post 1461 quartermaster Robert Bland said.
One of the recent young vets to join Post 1461 is Brandon Avila.
He returned stateside in 2020 from touring in Afghanistan.
Coming home in the midst of a pandemic created a challenge on its own for Avila on top of adjusting to civilian life in general.
He recalls coming to the VFW looking to volunteer and immediately clicking with Isham which has helped him understand the value of the organization and the people invovled.
"I'm very fortunate to be where I am and I know it's because of the mentorship I have because some of the best men I know are in prison right now some of the best men I know are getting divorced," Avila said.
1 in 22 military veterans die by suicide.
Isham attributes this to the loneliness vets can feel when they return home.
"A lot of us always talking about being alone. We feel alone we can be surrounded by loved ones. We can be in a crowed room and still somehow feel 100% alone," Isham said.
"I think veterans are a lot more a part of this community then they realize. It just takes them getting out, doing it ,trying it out and seeing what fits them."
Isham encourages every vet to consider the VFW, whether its Post 1461 or any other chapter, to see if they can find a fit for them.
