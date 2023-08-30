Belvidere stand-off ends with arrest, no injuries reported

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A 31-Year-Old man has been arrested following a 5 hour stand-off that started as a domestic call.

Law Enforcement responded to a home in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, officers arrived at the home around 7:30 a.m. and attempted to place the man in custody.

Police say the man went back into the house and informed police that he would try to die by suicide.

Police have confirmed to 13 WREX that the man had a firearm in his possession.

A perimeter was been established and contact was made with the individual, ending the stand-off at 12:30 p.m.