Belvidere School District mulling pay raise for substitute teachers

BELVIDERE — The Belvidere School District is looking to next year and improving a low substitute teacher fill rate.
Assistant Superintendent William Ady says the district saw a 67% fill rate last year, well short of the district goal of 90% which is why the board voted for a change.
Typically, districts have two options when it comes to finding subs, they either use an agency or the district hires its own subs. Previously, Belvidere used an agency, but the district cut ties last month, opting to bring hiring in house.
However, the administration wanted to go a step further and address substitute teacher pay. Ady says with the money saved by not using an agency, the district can afford to give raises to substitute teachers which would put Belvidere on par with RPS 205.
If approved by the board, almost every class of substitute teacher will get at least a $15 raise per day with a standard daily sub teacher getting $130 a day.
Ady says a combination of bringing substitute hiring in house and offering raises could do a lot to bring up the district's sub rate.
"We just know if we're going to compete with other districts, we're going to have to increase our rates of pay," Ady said. "We have not increased them for a year, and looking at the comparisons, we can see that we've dropped off a bit."
For a full list of the proposed pay raises,
Those raises still have to be approved by the full board.