Belvidere Police still searching for man who robbed gas station

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Police are still searching for a man who robbed a Mobil Gas Station in the early morning hours of December 12.
On Monday, December 12 around 5:03 a.m., the Belvidere Police Department responded to calls of a robbery at the Mobil Gas Station located in the 1700 block of Pearl Street.
The suspect that entered the business was described as a black male, aged mid-30's, about 6'1" tall, 210 pounds, clean shaven and wearing a black stocking cap, black sweatshirt, and jean-type pants.
The suspect demanded money from the store clerk and stole an undisclosed amount.
The suspect then ran away from the scene towards West 10th Street,
The investigation into the incident is on-going,
Anyone with security cameras that were recording on December 12 between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. around the areas of West 10th Street to West 6th Street and Pearl Street to 5th Avenue are asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department.
The Belvidere Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this incident to call (815)- 544-2135. 24 hours a day, Boone County Crime stoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.
Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.00.