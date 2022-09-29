 Skip to main content
Belvidere Police request public assistance finding lost boy

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayleb Hamilton

BELVIDERE — The Belvidere Police Department asks the public's help in finding 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.

Kayleb was reported missing to the Belvidere Police Department on September 28 around 5:00 a.m.

Kayleb's mother told police that he left his house walking in the 700 block of East Hurlbut Avenue on September 24 between the hours of midnight and 5:00 a.m.

Kayleb is described as male, five feet tall, and weighing 90 pounds.

He is last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes, and a red/black backpack bearing a monster face.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Kayleb Hamilton, the Belvidere Police Department asks that you contact the Belvidere Detective Section at 815-544-2135 as soon as possible.

Kayleb has been entered as a missing juvenile in the Illinois Law Enforcement Automated Data System.

Anyone with information on any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

