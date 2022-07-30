Belvidere Police Department host self defense class for women.

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere police officers are giving the community a chance to learn more about self-defense.
The Belvidere Police Department hosted a women's self-defense class Saturday, trying to make the community safer.
Belvidere police officer Matthew Shook says everyone should have these skills, but hope that they will never be needed.
"Sometimes they need to learn how to break out of that mold and be disagreeable and be loud, especially in this situation where they can be viewed as prey," Shook says. "Being loud and being disagreeable can really take them out of that victim mentality or even take them out of the offender and seeing them as a victim."
Those who attended the classes learned many important things, including situational awareness, how to do a chokehold, and weight distribution. Officers say the most important thing to know is how to avoid danger and what to do if they are attacked.
Tara Caruana was one of the people who went to Saturday's class. She says she is taking vital information home as well as new skills that she did not have before.
"I learned some new techniques about how to drop and fall out of an attack," Caruana says. "I also learned about striking with the center of your palm instead of your fist to prevent breaking your hand."
One reason that Caruana said she wanted to be at Saturday's defense class is because of things she has personally experienced.
"When I heard him [officers] say that grocery store parking lots were the biggest abduction spot, that really resonated with me," Caruana says. "Because of my situation being at Woodmans and it was at 11:00 at night, so it wasn't very busy but it felt very targeting."
Kaitlyn Bragg, who also attended Saturday's class, says the things she learned are things everyone should know.
"I think there should be more classes like this and that a lot of women should learn how to take care of themselves because we should not be victims," Bragg says.
Officer Matthew Shook agrees, but says it's not all about fist fights, but about little things you can do every day to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.
"We try and teach a system anytime their enter a new environment to go through those things, to look around to see what can be used as a weapon, to see where the exits are, and to see the baseline or orderliness," Shook says. "If they have that system and do it every time, I think it's a good thing."
Officer Shook says there are other self-defense classes that are held across the Stateline, including Krav Maga classes in Rockford, Pride Jiu-Jitsu in Rockton, and Core Combat Martial Arts in Loves Park.