Belvidere Police arrest Rockford man for grooming child

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Police have arrested a Rockford man for sex crimes involving a child.
29-year-old Rey David Mota Martinez was arrested on one count of Grooming (class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections) and one count of Harmful Material (class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in an adult correctional facility.)
On September 18, the Belvidere Police Department was called to the 3000 block of Popsie Drive for reports of an adult male allegedly trying to seduce a juvenile.
Martinez was arrested and remains in Boone County Jail on a $25,000 10% bond.
Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal offenses is requested to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.
Anonymous reports can be made to Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867.
Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.