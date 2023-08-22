 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Belvidere Park District to demolish the William Grady Pool site

William Grady Pool

BELVIDERE  The Belvidere Park District will demolish a site that served the Belvidere Community for decades.

The Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to demolish the William Grady Pool site for $341,000.

The pool has been shut down for more than a year after operating costs sky rocketed as the aging structure leaked thousands of gallons each summer.

The increasing upkeep costs combined with lower revenues leading to the pool’s closure.

The Belvidere Park District does plan to build new aquatic attractions in the coming years.

The district will hear recommendations for their ten year master-plan in late September which will give details on what the district can and should do.

The company putting the plan together sent out surveys over the summer for people to fill out and help inform their final recommendations to the board.

