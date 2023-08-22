Belvidere Park District to demolish the William Grady Pool site

William Grady Pool to be demolished soon The Belvidere Park District approved the $341,000 at Tuesday's meeting

BELVIDERE — The Belvidere Park District will demolish a site that served the Belvidere Community for decades.

The Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to demolish the William Grady Pool site for $341,000.

The pool has been shut down for more than a year after operating costs sky rocketed as the aging structure leaked thousands of gallons each summer.

The increasing upkeep costs combined with lower revenues leading to the pool’s closure.

The Belvidere Park District does plan to build new aquatic attractions in the coming years.

The district will hear recommendations for their ten year master-plan in late September which will give details on what the district can and should do.

The company putting the plan together sent out surveys over the summer for people to fill out and help inform their final recommendations to the board.