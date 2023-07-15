Belvidere Park District getting people to unplug from devices and enjoy time outdoors

BELVIDERE — The Belvidere Park District is getting people to unplug from their devices and enjoy the outdoors.
This is the 5th year of the 'Unplug Illinois' campaign with the goal of enjoying time away from electronics.
Over at Belvidere Park they're providing a number of ways for you to unplug including rock painting, outdoor performances, and tie dying.
The park district made things even more fun by hiding a hundred rocks throughout the park for families to find.
“There is a lot of research and benefits of being outside. It makes you feel good, it gives you exercise, so it's really important for us to give people an opportunity to enjoy nature at its finest,” says Sean Kramer, Belvidere Park District Special Recreation Supervisor.
“In a time where being on your devices and electronics is a bigger deal we want to continue to provide an opportunity to be outside and to really enjoy time away from those things,” he adds.
An astronomer event has been postponed due to air quality levels.
Keep an eye on the Belvidere Park District Facebook page for a rescheduled date.