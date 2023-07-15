 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through
today, July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois and is the main
contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality from
the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern locations and
in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread nature of
this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details and current
levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Belvidere Park District getting people to unplug from devices and enjoy time outdoors

  • Updated
  • 0
unplug il2.png

BELVIDERE — The Belvidere Park District is getting people to unplug from their devices and enjoy the outdoors.

This is the 5th year of the 'Unplug Illinois' campaign with the goal of enjoying time away from electronics. 

Over at Belvidere Park they're providing a number of ways for you to unplug including rock painting, outdoor performances, and tie dying. 

The park district made things even more fun by hiding a hundred rocks throughout the park for families to find. 

“There is a lot of research and benefits of being outside. It makes you feel good, it gives you exercise, so it's really important for us to give people an opportunity to enjoy nature at its finest,” says Sean Kramer, Belvidere Park District Special Recreation Supervisor. 

“In a time where being on your devices and electronics is a bigger deal we want to continue to provide an opportunity to be outside and to really enjoy time away from those things,” he adds. 

An astronomer event has been postponed due to air quality levels. 

Keep an eye on the Belvidere Park District Facebook page for a rescheduled date. 

