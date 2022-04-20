Belvidere park district encouraging residents to complete survey regarding William Grady pool

BELVIDERE (WREX) --- The city of Belvidere is asking the community to complete a brief survey to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard regarding the William Grady Pool.
The Belvidere Park district wants residents of Belvidere and Boone County to answer a questionnaire on whether the William Grady pool should be replaced, renewed, or reinvented.
Jen Jacky, the executive director of the park district, says they want to keep the fun going but need help from the community in order to do so.
"We want to keep the fun going and, in that process, though, we need to start planning for the future, and that's kind of where the survey comes in,” Jacky said.
Pool attendance at the park has decreased 27 percent since 2019 due to aged infrastructure.
Last year, 2.9 million gallons of water were lost due to several water leaks, which caused the pool to be refilled five times.
The pool is set to open next month during Memorial Day Weekend, but the park district says they will need help from taxpayers to help get the project set in stone.
"Because although we don't want it to be a huge burden on the tax payers, we know that some funding will need to come from tax payers,” Jacky said.
Belvidere and Boone County residents have until April 25th to complete the survey.
The survey can be found on the park district website: Aquatics Study Findings and Survey — Your Site Title (belvidererecreimagined.com)