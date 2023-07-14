 Skip to main content
Belvidere man, woman arrested after drugs found in home search

  • Updated
  • 0
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Generic
By Andrew Carrigan
Map: Cora Lee Drive Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. — The Stateline Area Narcotics team carried out a search warrant in the 6000 block of Cora Lee Drive in Belvidere.

During the search of the home, 100 grams of cannabis, 6 grams of cocaine, numerous pills, and cash were found.

23-year-old Belvidere resident Jayvius Schrader was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis 30-500 grams (Class 3 Felony)

45-year-old Belvidere resident Angela Schrader was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felony)

Both people are being held at Boone County Jail without bond.

A Class 1 Felony is punishable of up to four to 15 years in prison.

A Class 3 Felony is punishable of up to two to five years in prison. 

A Class 4 Felony is punishable of up to one to three years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

