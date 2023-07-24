Belvidere man sentenced to 7 years for illegally-owning machine gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 28-year-old Belvidere man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally owning a machine gun in Rockford.

Carlos Escobar Alzamora pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of Possession of a Machine Gun.

As a previously-convicted felon, Alzamora was banned by federal law from owning firearms.

In a plea agreement, Alzamora admitted that while in Rockford on March 5, 2022, he illegally had a handgun that had been modified with a "switch" device.

The device is designed exclusively for converting the firearm into a fully-automatic machine gun.

At the time of his arrest, Alzamora ran away from law enforcement and tried to throw the modified handgun away, as well as an extended magazine loaded with an additional 21 rounds of ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Philip Reinhard handed down the sentence on Friday after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

Through Project Safe Neighborhoods crime reduction strategy, the Department of Justice aims to hold illegal firearm possessors accountable.