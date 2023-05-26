Belvidere garage fire causes $20,000 in damage, no injuries

BELVIDERE, Ill. — No injuries were reported after a morning garage fire burned in Belvidere Friday morning.
On Friday, May 26 at 9:23 a.m., the Belvidere Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Spruce Drive for reports of a garage fire.
Engine 101 was clearing from a previous incident in the area and was able to arrive on scene within one minute.
When firefighters arrived, they found that heavy black smoke was billowing from the garage area.
All occupants of the building had evacuated safely with no injuries reported.
The fire was controlled in minutes with no extension into the living areas, although some smoke damage was found.
Estimated damage is $20,000 and the cause is under investigation.