Belvidere gang-related drive-by shooting sends one person to hospital

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Belvidere Police detectives are investigating a gang-related drive-by shooting which left one person in the hospital.

On August 3 around 10:45 p.m., the Belvidere Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a new white sedan driving away from the scene.

Police are asking for the community's help by providing additional security footage from the area.

Preliminary investigations show that the incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

To share information related to this shooting, call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or provide anonymous tips to the Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867.

Tips can also be shared online at boonecountycrimestoppers.com

Persons with information leading to an arrest may be rewarded with up to $1,000 in cash.