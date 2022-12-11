Belvidere Fire Department participating in 'Keep the Wreath Red' safety campaign

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A local fire department is promoting fire safety during the holidays in a unique and festive way.
The Belvidere Fire Department is participating in the national Keep the Wreath Red Campaign once again for the 2022 holiday season.
The campaign raises awareness for ways to stay safe during the holidays, promoting fire safety in an often dangerous time of the year.
Firehouses across the city will have a holiday wreath hanging on the front displaying red lights. For each holiday-related fire that firefighters respond to, one of the lights will turn from red to white.
The goal, through promoting fire safety during the holidays, is to keep the wreath as red as possible.
The Belvidere Fire Department says following just a few tips can keep you and your family safe as you celebrate the holidays:
- Make sure decorations are either flame retardant or flame resistant.
- Keep lit candles at least one foot away from decorations or anything that is flammable.
- Blow out all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.
- Check that your lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use, or both.
- Replace any light strands that have worn or broken cords. Make sure to read the recommendation for number of light strings you can string together.
- Turn off all light strings and decorations before going to bed or leaving the house.
- If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure to check water levels daily. Trees can drink up to two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.
- Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source, which can dry it out quickly.
Keep the Wreath Red began in Naperville in 1954, with many fire departments across the country participating in several different ways.