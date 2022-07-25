Belvidere Fire Department host fire hydrant block party

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- The Park District and Belvidere Fire Department teamed up to host the fire hydrant block party.
The Belvidere fire department and the park district hosted the first ever open fire hydrant block party.
The Fire Department set up a fire hose spraying water across and open field creating a fun way for kids to cool off while being engaged with the community.
"It's always a great opportunity to give back to the community and interact in a setting like this where they can have fun and they are also practicing using the equipment and things like that so there are many benefits to doing stuff like this,” Fire Chief Shawn Schadle.
The park district brought out several of their summer camps to come out and get in on some of the fun as well. Belvidere Park District Executive Director Jen Jacky says she's happy to give parents a break.
"We brought our own camp kids today too and then the community came out and it's just been great reviews all over, from the kids from the parents everybody," said Jacky
Chief Schadle says events like these are important in showing the person behind the uniforms they wear.
"We all join forces to show support and give back and have fun. It allows the guys to blow off some steam to you know they're not doing their day in day out daily grind and so there's a lot of positive that comes out of events like this," said Schadle
"We just wanted to open up and have fun for the kids. What's more fun than running through a big fire hydrant, spraying the hose everywhere, and then having free ice cream sandwiches from DFA,” said Jacky
According to The Park District this event will happen again next year and featured in more parks.