Belvidere family reunited with son who went missing in February

BELVIDERE — The Thounsavath family has been reunited with their 30-year-old son, Anthony, who went missing in February.
The family confirmed that Anthony was in good mental and physical health.
On Saturday, February 26 around 11:52 p.m., the Belvidere Police Department responded to calls of a missing person in the 1400 block of Helper Lane in Belvidere.
30-year-old Belvidere resident Anthony Thounsavath's family reports that he left his house on Helper Lane on February 25 in a taxicab headed to O'Hare Airport.
Anthony is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.
Anthony was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers, black framed glasses, and he was carrying a dark duffle bag and a Nike backpack.
Anthony has been diagnosed with multiple mental health challenges, and is thought to have left without his medication.
Family members told Belvidere Police that Anthony left around 7:08 p.m. on February 25 and was dropped off at Terminal 1 at O'Hare Airport.