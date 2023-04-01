Belvidere community reacts to Apollo Theatre collapse: 'It's just a real tragedy'

BELVIDERE — The roof of the Belvidere Apollo Theatre collapsed Friday with more than 200 people inside.
Saturday morning following the storm, people from around the community returned to the scene to see the damage for themselves.
Nicole Garcia and Sam Reed, both residents of Belvidere, say their hearts go out to those who were inside the building.
"It makes my heart hurt. Because all the people did was try and go to an event to enjoy life a little and see their music. Nobody could've known this was going to happen,” said Garcia.
"I never thought in a million years this would happen in my town, especially because I lived here my whole life all 14 years. I've droved by this and walked by this many times over the years and it's just a real tragedy,” said Reed.
Gabrielle Lewellyn, was inside the theatre when the roof collapsed. She was able to recap the moments leading up to the tragedy.
“I got inside and they were talking about how they wanted to start moving people to the basement. Within 30 seconds of him saying that the roof came down,” said Lewellyn.
Lewellyn continued to say, “they were lifting the ceiling and dragging people out of the rubble and I know after they dragged the first person out he was just crying in agony and I couldn't think of what to do besides just go up and hold his hand," said Lewellyn.