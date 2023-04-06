Belvidere community comes together to distribute food with mobile food pantry

BELVIDERE — Empower Boone Food Pantry along with the Belvidere Police Department joined forces Thursday for a mobile food bank.
It drew more than 200 cars, feeding more than 200 families.
Deputy Chief Matthew Wallace says, “During the holiday season and with the tornado that went through, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to help the community.”
It's put on by the Empower Boone Food Pantry and this mobile drive saw even more demand than in the past.
“We see a lot more people in line for food and necessities,” says volunteer Taisha Yust.
She says the loss of state funding they get to purchase food from the pantry, along with the recent closing of the Stellantis plant is increasing the need.
“We hope to have enough food to provide for every family in need... that's through everybody teaming up in the community and trying to help as much as we can,” Yust adds.
Volunteers young and old are coming out to help organize, package, and hand out food, including 11-year-old Nya Solto.
“I just like packaging and helping people with their food,” she says.
Deputy Chief Wallace hopes this small gesture can go a long way in making sure no family goes without a meal.
“To be able to give food out to the community in their time of need is extra special at Belvidere Police Department to give back in another way,” he says.
If you want to help fund the food drives you can stop by the Empower Boone Food Pantry to make a donation, or the Belvidere Police Department and ask for Officer Blankenship.
The next mobile food pantry will be on May 15th.