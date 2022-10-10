Belvidere City Officials Pass SAFE-T Act Resolution To Repeal Or Amend It

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Belvidere City officials having a committee of the hold meeting to discuss several topics among them a resolution on the safe-t act.
We'll start first with the city's decision to not make UTVs, ATVs or golf carts legal for street use.
Many residents were in attendance to voice their concerns of having these kinds of vehicles on the streets, citing noise and safety as their biggest worries.
City officials also discussed updates to the future Belvidere train station, revealing that the train stop will be located downtown near state street.
And for now the train will be not be a commuter one, the train will only make one stop in the morning and one in the evening.
The last item to be discussed at the meeting was the adoption of the SAFE-T Act Resolution.
The resolution urged for the repeal or amendment of the SAFE-T Act, citing "this law puts the public in danger by prohibiting detention of dangerous criminals."
Alderwoman Marsha Freeman was the only official who spoke out against the resolution and left in protest before a vote was called.
The resolution unanimously passed without her vote.
The Boone County State Attorney's office filed suite against the safe-t act last Thursday.
We will continue coverage of the SAFE-T Act as new details develop.
