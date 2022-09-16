Belvidere Celebrates Mexican Independence Day

BELVIDERE (WREX) - It was a festive day in Belvidere as Mexican-Americans across town rejoiced to celebrate a special day.
"Its not only for Hispanic people, its for everybody, we're celebrating the 16th of September which a lot of people tell me what's the 16th of September, well its independence day for Mexico," says
Residents came to enjoy the rhythmic sounds of Mexico, food trucks serving tacos and elotes and local vendors selling their crafts.
A couple of blocks down, the Boone County Museum of History unveiling the first of its kind exhibit celebrating Mexican culture.
And with the help of a mariachi band the Boone County Arts Council unveiling a unity mural at the Apollo Theatre.
Artist Robert Valadez choosing to highlight themes of family and community.