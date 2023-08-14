Belvidere Bucs continuing to rebuild football program

BELVIDERE (WREX) - The Belvidere Bucs are getting ready for year three under head coach Tony Ambrogio. The NIC-10 team struggled last year, not notching a win throughout the 2022 season.

The Bucs are looking towards this season now, while they know it can take more than a year to build a football program, they want to see their current teammate coming to practice with energy everyday.

"It's really all about keeping morale up," Belvidere Senior quarterback Gunnar Vuorenmaa said. "Make sure everyone is here everyday putting the work in. We have a lot to build on from last year, as long as people are here trying their hardest, we can have a good season."

"We're a blue-collar town," Head Coach Tony Ambrogio said. "We're just going to grind, I know it sounds cliché, but we're just going to keep grinding and try to compete in ballgames."

The Bucs open up their season with a home game against Guilford.