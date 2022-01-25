Belvidere Board of Education takes a hard look at upcoming school grade policies for all grade levels before stamp of approval

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Board of Education members are taking a hard look into grading practices across all grade levels within District 100. It stems from the board not approving the Grading and Promotion Program for the upcoming school year.
Before the board can give the stamp of approval for a grading system, it needs to hash out a list of concerns and hear possible solutions.
"We need assessments that are universal to all elementary buildings," said Board Vice President Matt Zickert. "Where we can at least compare some data among all buildings. Where they are not doing one thing, they are not doing something else, they are not doing something else. There doesn't seem to be that right now."
"That we have well defined scales if they were to remain. Additionally, having this feedback loop that you are working on creating," said board member Lisa Whitcomb when explaining her biggest concerns.
A big difference between elementary schools and middle and high schools is the scale and letter grading. Elementary all the way up to grade 12 receive grades based on a scale of 1-4 to determine subject skill. But District 100 high schools covert those numbers to traditional letter grades once each semester. Those letter grades are used for college applications.
Some suggestions brought to the table at Monday night's board discussion include: whether to keep the number four on the scale; which represents exceeding standards, how to better define what each number represents and how parents can better understand and gain access to how their student is performing at all times.
"On like a rubric, or a parent friendly scale or a checklist so as they are learning that can be a communication tool for the student and also the parent," explained Assistant Superintendent Dr. Megan Johnson as a possible solution to parents and student communication concerns.
According to District 100, about 65-75% of middle school students last school did not meet proficiency level (a three on its current scale). The district is hoping to find balance of not holding students back a year if they do not meet proficiency but still holding them accountable.
There was no vote Monday. Discussions will continue in February.
According to the district, a feedback questionnaire will be sent out to parents this week. Results will be considered in the final grade system proposal which the board hopes to look at in March.