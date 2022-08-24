Belvidere Back To School Food Truck Party

BELVIDERE (WREX) — "It was great," said Kayla, a Belvidere student starting Kindergarten.
Like many students in Belvidere it was Kayla's first day of school and it went off without a hitch.
On her first day, middle schooler Madisyn Thompson. conquered her new locker. "The teachers were very welcoming and trying to open a locker [I] was actually surprised because I got it on the first try.
The Community Complex held a back to school food truck party for all where kids had all the fun with soccer target practice, an inflatable obstacle course, and chalk art.
Some students we spoke to are already facing the stresses of high school as an incoming sophomore.
But for Kayla there's no stress in sight as she jumps up and down with joy, "I'm so excited for the bus to pick me up again."
You can check the Community Building Complex of Boone County's Facebook page for all future neighborhood events.