Beloved Roscoe teacher suddenly passes away, school honoring her memory

ROSCOE (WREX) - A popular Roscoe teacher passed away over the holiday weekend, leaving one elementary school without a beloved 5th grade teacher.
Denise Irving, who worked for 21 years in the education field, passed away last week at the age of 44.
According to her friends, who have organized a GoFundMe for Irving's funeral expenses, Denise dedicated her life to education and was incredibly passionate about her students.
The money raised will also go towards two college funds for Denise's daughters.
There will be a public memorial for Irving on Saturday at Kinnikinnick Elementary School at 2:00 p.m.