Beloit to Host Grand Holiday Parade

Beloit (WREX) — A familiar holiday event is set to return to Beloit next weekend
That event is the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade and it is set to return to its traditional form after the pandemic.
The parade has been a holiday staple for three decades and this years event will start at 5 P.M downtown. During the event a variety if musicians will perform at the First National Bank Plaza.
The event's parade will start at 6:15 p.m., but first kids of all ages can see Santa at 6:00 p.m.
