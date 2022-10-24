 Skip to main content
Beloit Sky Carp to host Halloween party

Beloit, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp will be hosting a special event to celebrate Halloween this year.

Poopsie's Halloween Party will take place October 28 with gates opening at 5 P.M. at ABC Stadium. The event will feature several different activities for kids and adults.

Some of those activities include Trick Or Treating, a costume contest and face painting. There also will be a showing of the movie "Coco" at 6 P.M on the stadium video board.

Tickets cost $7 for the event and all activities are included with purchase.

