Beloit Sky Carp host second Education Day

BELOIT — The Beloit Sky Carp are doing their part to help educate local students.
On Wednesday, the team hosted students from 16 different schools from places such as Beloit, Rockford, and Rockton.
Ahead of the game, students were given workbooks to learn more about the math behind the game of baseball.
The Vice President of Sales for the team explained how they hope the lessons they received will continue long past the game and field trip.
"We want kids to continue to learn all the time so when they come to the games with mom and dad, they're able to be like, "Ooh, I know how to do their batting average in decimal form or fraction form." They can figure out the calculation of how far a homerun can go. We just want to make sure we are continuing to teach our kids. Education is very important to us and improving the quality of life here with the Beloit Sky Carp," Drew Olstead said.
The Sky Carp also have a reading program that allows students to receive game tickets in exchange for reading a specified amount of books.
The team said with the success of past Education Days, they hope to extend and offer more in future seasons.
"We like to reevaluate everything. And so, I think we can do even a few more games next year for Education Day and see if we can involve a few more of our partners involved so that way they can get out here and showcase the kids what their companies can do for learning as well," Olstead said.
Over 2,000 local students attended Wednesday's game. The next Education Day at the stadium is scheduled for May 17th.