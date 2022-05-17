Beloit sex offender released from prison

BELOIT (WREX) -- Beloit Police are making the community aware of a sex offender recently released from prison.
Joseph L. Wendt, 68, has been released from prison and is residing at 1216 Portland Ave., Beloit, WI, which is a temporary living placement location rented by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Wendt’s sexual assault victims were minor females.
He was convicted of the following crimes: 1st degree sexual assault in 1988, 2nd degree sexual assault in 1988, two counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child in 1991, and first degree sexual assault of a child in 1999.
Wendt remains on supervision until January 15, 2029, and is required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. He also will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.
The Beloit Police Department expects Wendt to cooperate and comply with the above conditions and rules. If you observe any violations, please contact the Beloit Police Department at the non-emergency number: 608-757-2244.
The purpose of this notification is to ensure safe neighborhoods by informing the public when a sex offender is released into the Beloit community, according to Police.