Beloit Public Library first stop on travelling 'Donkey Hodie' interactive exhibit

BELOIT, Wis. — An interactive travelling exhibit based on a popular PBS KIDS television show is making its first stop at the Beloit Public Library, starting later this month.
From December 27 through January 7, Beloit Public Library will be the first stop in the U.S. for a travelling "Donkey Hodie" exhibit.
Throughout the two week stay, the exhibit will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
This exhibit is an interactive, hands-on, children's museum-style installation involving characters from the popular PBS KIDS television show.
Six activity stations will be offered:
- Hoof Dancing with Donkey Hodie
- 3-2-1 Blast Off! with Purple Panda
- Make Your Own Puppet with Harriet Elizabeth Cow
- Bob-stacle Course with Bob Dog
- Treasure Chest with Duck Duck
- Fastest Path with Duck Duck
The travelling exhibit is on loan through Fred Rogers Productions after a successful trial run at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.
"Donkey Hodie" is an ideal experience for children in preschool through early elementary.
It is free and open to the public with take-home activities available for participating children.
“We are excited to host this exhibit over the holiday break to give area residents a free, family-friendly activity they can do together,” said Amy Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator at BPL.
“It’s not always easy for parents to find things to do with their young children that doesn’t take them out of the community or cost an arm and a leg. This one allows our families to stay right here in Beloit. With two time slots available each day of the exhibit – including evenings and Saturdays – we are hoping to accommodate as many families as possible. We’re also hoping families visit again and again.”