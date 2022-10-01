Beloit Police: No charges, citations against driver in 4-year-old's death

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police report that a driver involved with a tragic fatality at a Beloit sports complex will not be facing any charges or citations from the accident.
On the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, an update was posted around 11:30 a.m. on October 3:
On October 1, Beloit Police reported say a 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a car after getting hit by a car at a sports complex.
Police say it happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue.
An update by police around 1:45 p.m. said the child died.
Police added that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident.
On the City of Beloit Police Department's page, a post described updates to the investigation: