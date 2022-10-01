 Skip to main content
Beloit Police: No charges, citations against driver in 4-year-old's death

  • Updated
BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police report that a driver involved with a tragic fatality at a Beloit sports complex will not be facing any charges or citations from the accident.

On the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, an update was posted around 11:30 a.m. on October 3:

On October 1, Beloit Police reported say a 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a car after getting hit by a car at a sports complex.

Police say it happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue.

An update by police around 1:45 p.m. said the child died.

Police added that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident.

On the City of Beloit Police Department's page, a post described updates to the investigation:

