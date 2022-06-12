 Skip to main content
Beloit Police looking for driver in hit-and-run incident

BELOIT (WREX) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in looking for the driver in a hit-and-run in Beloit.

The Beloit Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday that a white truck went through a stop sign, hit a car, and left the scene.

Authorities say the front license plate of the truck was left at the scene. It is a black Texas license plate "ME LA PELAN".

Police ask anyone with information on who might own the truck or drove the truck to let them know by calling (608) 757-2244 or submitting a tip online with a case number "Be2221754".

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

