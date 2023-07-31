 Skip to main content
Beloit Police introduce online self-reporting tool to streamline resources

Beloit PD On-Line Reporting
Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit Police Department is introducing a self-reporting tool for assorted incidents that can create a streamlined use of resources.

The following crimes and incidents can now be reported through the online portal:

  • Theft
  • Vandalism
  • Lost Property
  • Fraud/Scam
  • Drug Violations
  • Shoplifting

Using this online reporting tool will enable officers to spend more time on patrol-related duties instead of taking calls for service that can be reported online. 

To directly access the reporting tool, visit https://beloitselfreport.azurewebsites.net/

A link is also available on the Beloit Police Department's website.

Reports submitted will be reviewed on a daily basis by the department.

An officer will follow up with the reporting party when and if necessary.

