Beloit Police Department makes one arrest in 2021 homicide case

BELOIT (WREX) — On August 1, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles announced that Daemon M. Hanna was arrested in connection with a March 2021 homicide.
26-year-old Hanna has ties to the Beloit and Madison areas.
Hanna was taken into custody by the Madison Police Department on Thursday, July 28 for First-Degree Intentional Homicide.
Working closely with the Madison Police Department, the investigation is currently working through tips regarding March 30, 2021 where 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was fatally shot while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue.
More arrests are anticipated to be released.