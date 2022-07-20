Beloit Police Department hosts 'National Night Out' event August 3

BELOIT -- On Wednesday, August 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the City of Beloit Police Department is hosting a citywide National Night Out kickoff event at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
Beloit neighborhood residents are asked to turn on outside lights, hang out outside, and spend a positive evening outdoors with their neighbors and police officers.
Personnel from the City of Beloit Police Department and the City of Beloit Fire Department, as well as other community organizations, will be present in Riverside Park.
The event aims to promote positive police-community partnerships and to strengthen neighborhoods in efforts to make Beloit safer.
Organizations that wish to participate in the National Night Out event should contact Lt. Christopher Eberhardt at eberhardtc@beloitwi.gov or 608-364-5718.
If your neighborhood would like to throw a block party, applications to do so are available on the City of Beloit website or at the Beloit Police Department.
The application deadline is Friday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m.
Finished applications need to be sent to the Beloit Police Department, 100 State Street, Attn: Lt. Eberhardt or emailed to eberhardt@beloitwi.com.