Beloit organization gives at risk youth a fresh start

BELOIT (WREX) — 'Beloit Fresh Start' is a program under the social service organization, Community Action Inc.. It supports at-risk youth ages 16 - 24 by providing resources both academically and professionally. At the end of the program, students graduate with a high school diploma.
Their main goal is to help the students carry purpose for the present and the future and to teach them to help themselves while helping others in the community.
"It's an amazing program for students who maybe don't have what it takes to stick out in a traditional classroom," said Marc Perry, the Executive Director of Community Action Inc.
The program runs each year from August to June, with students enrolled full time Monday through Friday. Aside from academics, students obtain real-life work experience while also garnering 400 community service hours.
The main project this year is building a house from the ground up, which will eventually be sold to a low-income family.
"It's what gets you up and going everyday...knowing that they're going to take on [what we teach] is just immeasurable," said Joshua Kirkpatrick, the construction manager at Community Action Inc.
All academics are completed at the primary Beloit campus, where the students partake in sports, arts and community gatherings.
"I didn't really believe in myself at first, until I came here," said Dawson Montgomery, a student at 'Beloit Fresh Start.'
"A couple staff opened my eyes and made me realize there's a lot more in life than to go out and be a fool."
The program is completely free to students. For more information on the Fresh Start program you may visit their website.