Beloit organization focusing on housing for domestic abuse survivors

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — Walworth and Rock County abuse survivors have a new rehousing program from DEFY in Beloit, Wisconsin.
According to the Director of Empowerment Services at DEFY, Kelsey Hood Christiansen, the program is adding services beyond emergency shelter. She adds that having case managers can help the program advocate for safe and stable housing for the survivor and their families. DEFY offers support and financial assistance beyond housing, to ensure successful transitions into self-sufficiency.
The Rapid Rehousing Program offers long-term assistance, and advocacy services to survivors of domestic abuse. Services began in December, and has safety planning for new families working to find homes.