Beloit Memorial High School Academic Decathlon Team Makes History

  Updated
  • 0
Beloit Memorial High school

BELOIT (WREX) -- The Beloit Memorial High School Academic Decathlon Team is heading to state and making history by qualifying for the first time.

For the first time in school history, Beloit Memorial's Decathlon team is looking for gold.

"Our hard work and studying have certainly paid off,” said sophomore Sarah Ramsden. “Everyone has worked so hard for this, and it feels like the culmination of everything we have prepared for will be showcased at state. It's such an honor to represent Beloit Memorial High School in front of the entire state.”

Students will take seven multiple choice tests with 50 questions ranging in different topics.

The virtual competition will conclude with a super quiz round on the second day.

The Decathlon weekend is February 22nd through the 25th.

The Beloit Memorial High School Decathlon Team placed third and won 11 individual event ribbons in a regional competition.

