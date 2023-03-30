Beloit man hit 3 squad cars, arrested after police pursuit

JANESVILLE — A Beloit man has been arrested after a police pursuit and hitting three squad squad cars with his vehicle.
On March 30 around 12:25 a.m. a Janesville Police Department officer tried to stop a car for a traffic violation in the area of Midvale Drive and Wright Road.
The car drove away after Janesville was able to get a car description.
A Beloit Police Department supervisor reported that the car matched the description of a recently stolen car of out the City of Beloit.
They also thought that the possible driver and suspect was Cory Bendorf Sasseen and they have probable cause to arrest him for:
- Theft
- Reckless Endangering Safety
- False Imprisonment
- Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent
- 2 Counts Of Fleeing
A short time later, the car drove away from Walworth County Sheriff's Office into Illinois.
Around 1:17 a.m., the car entered back into Wisconsin and Beloit Police used stop stick tire deflation devices to safely slow the car down.
Beloit Police Department then started chasing after the car around the City of Beloit, eventually calling on Rock County Sheriff Deputies for assistance.
The car eventually left the City of Beloit going northbound on County Trunk Highway D.
Rock County Sheriff continued to drive after the car headed northbound on County Trunk Highway D and the Janesville Police Department's help was requested for stop sticks.
While the car was slowing down, it hit three different Rock County squad cars.
The car came to a stop on County Trunk Highway D near Rockport Park Drive.
The driver was arrested and identified as Cory Bendorf Sasseen.
Once the car was stopped, deputies noticed that the car's passenger was having medical issues and immediately began to help and contacted Emergency Services.
No injuries happened in the incident.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office charged Bendorf Sasseen with:
- Fleeing
- Reckless Driving
- Operating After Revocation
- Reckless Endangering Safety, 1st Degree
- 2 Counts of Reckless Endangering Safety, 2nd Degree
- Operating While Intoxicated, 2nd Offense
Currently, it is not known what other charges will be brought by the other law enforcement agencies involved.