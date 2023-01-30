Beloit Health System assists community during 85-car accident on I-90

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Health System would like to thank the community; local and county EMS and Fire, tow companies, and 911 communications center for their work during the 85-car accident on Friday, January 27.
Beloit Health System treated 27 patients during the incident.
Beloit Health System personnel trains all year for this type of emergency.
Physicians, support staff, and the emergency response team quickly and efficiently treated patients.
The Beloit Health System also became a warming station for 21 non-injured individuals, providing people with warm blankets and snacks until family members could reunite.
Beloit Health System remains committed to providing the best care for our community.