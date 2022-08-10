Beloit gets more than $13 million for road improvements ahead of casino construction

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit is set to receive tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to make road improvements as the city gears up for the construction of a new casino.
Beloit city officials say $13.4 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be going to improvements to Willowbrook and Colley Roads.
The funding is going to the area leading into the future Beloit casino, which was formally approved in May.
The work includes reconstructing Willowbrook Rd. from Milwaukee Rd. to the state line to allow for bicycles and pedestrians. A new bridge and upgraded railroad crossing will also be put in.
Colley Rd. will also be reconstructed to Gateway Blvd. to accommodate for bicycles and pedestrians.
The work also includes the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Milwaukee Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. as well as improvements to other intersections in the area.
“The City of Beloit looks forward to collaborating with the Ho-Chunk Nation in providing enhanced infrastructure as part of this development,” City Council President Regina Dunkin says.
The City says the application for the RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation, totaling $13.48 million, which will have to be matched locally. City officials say that remaining funding will come from the Ho-Chunk Nation.
The Ho-Chunk Nation received approval earlier this year to move the land into a trust, overcoming a significant requirement for the American Indian tribe to build and operate a casino.
Karena Thundercloud, Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation, says safe roadways were identified as a priority early on in the planning process.
“The RAISE grant helps the Ho-Chunk Nation and Beloit offer safe routes for our community and visitors, whether by car, bus, or bicycle,” Thundercloud says.
Construction on the project is expected to begin next year, bringing a hotel and convention center, waterpark, restaurant, and other amenities to Beloit.