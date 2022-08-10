 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Beloit gets more than $13 million for road improvements ahead of casino construction

Willowbrook Rd.png

Willowbrook Rd. near site of future Beloit casino.

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit is set to receive tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to make road improvements as the city gears up for the construction of a new casino.

Beloit city officials say $13.4 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be going to improvements to Willowbrook and Colley Roads.

The funding is going to the area leading into the future Beloit casino, which was formally approved in May.

Willowbrook Rd rail crossing.png

Willowbrook Rd. railroad crossing that Beloit city officials say will be improved through federal grant funding.

The work includes reconstructing Willowbrook Rd. from Milwaukee Rd. to the state line to allow for bicycles and pedestrians. A new bridge and upgraded railroad crossing will also be put in.

Colley Rd. will also be reconstructed to Gateway Blvd. to accommodate for bicycles and pedestrians.

Colley Rd.png

Colley Rd. near the site of the future Beloit casino.

The work also includes the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Milwaukee Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. as well as improvements to other intersections in the area.

“The City of Beloit looks forward to collaborating with the Ho-Chunk Nation in providing enhanced infrastructure as part of this development,” City Council President Regina Dunkin says.

The City says the application for the RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation, totaling $13.48 million, which will have to be matched locally. City officials say that remaining funding will come from the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The Ho-Chunk Nation received approval earlier this year to move the land into a trust, overcoming a significant requirement for the American Indian tribe to build and operate a casino.

Karena Thundercloud, Vice President of the Ho-Chunk Nation, says safe roadways were identified as a priority early on in the planning process.

“The RAISE grant helps the Ho-Chunk Nation and Beloit offer safe routes for our community and visitors, whether by car, bus, or bicycle,” Thundercloud says.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year, bringing a hotel and convention center, waterpark, restaurant, and other amenities to Beloit.

