Beloit community supports a fundraiser for Beloit Health System Regional Hospice

BELOIT — Members of the Beloit community gathered at the Beloit Memorial Hospital Clinic for an annual fundraiser supporting Beloit Regional Hospice.
The Beloit Health System hosts an annual fire truck pull competition as one of the biggest fundraisers for the Hospice care program.
Beloit Health System President and CEO Timothy McKevett, says their mission is to help more people in need of hospice no matter the circumstance.
"This is one of our major fundraisers for Hospice. This will ensure that anybody in our community, regardless of the ability to pay, will be able to access those services,” said McKevett.
Fifteen teams competed for the fastest time representing local businesses and organizations.
Those participating were happy to come out, spreading a little sunshine on a rainy day and supporting those families in need of Hospice care.
"We had a lot of fun. We're here for a good cause, for hospice care, so we're all very excited to be here even with the weather,” said Eric Lerch, Participant From Blackhawk Bank.
"It's not just about coming to the hospital but doing stuff out of the hospital, so that's why we are here,” said Rodney Gumise, Participant From Anytime Fitness.
Tami Scarpetta, Executive Director of Marketing, is thankful to the community, saying the work of Hospice wouldn't be possible without their continued support.
"Our hospice programming is here to serve the community. Without these types of fundraisers and people coming out and showing their support, we can't do the thing that we are there to do,” said Scarpetta.
This event is the third annual fire truck pull fundraiser. The Beloit Health System plans on continuing the fundraiser next year.