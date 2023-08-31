Beloit College beats Rockford University in back and fourth season opener

BELOIT (WREX) - Beloit College and Rockford University delivered an action packed game to open their seasons on Thursday night. Beloit capped off a late comeback to win it 34-27.
Beloit will College of St. Scholastica and Beloit will play Knox.
BELOIT (WREX) - Beloit College and Rockford University delivered an action packed game to open their seasons on Thursday night. Beloit capped off a late comeback to win it 34-27.
Beloit will College of St. Scholastica and Beloit will play Knox.
Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com