Beloit City Council approves future commercial development including Pinnon Meats East

BELOIT, Wis. — During a Beloit City Council meeting on Monday, February 6, a motion to approve the sale of 4.2 acres of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road will be sold to Jason Turner, the owner of Pinnon Meats.
The company plans to build a multi-tenant commercial building of up to 20,000 square feet to be anchored by Pinnon Meats East.
The land sale is for $10,000 per acre, with closing anticipated by May 31.
“The City was pleased to work with Pinnon Meats, a valued and popular locally owned business, during their search for a new home,” said Economic Development Director Drew Pennington.
“Their new location will allow room for expansion and will add retail space to the Willowbrook Road corridor, which is poised for major transformation in the near future.”
The owner of Pinnon Meats, Jason Turner, added, “Marcee and I moved to Beloit thirty years ago. We have found Beloit to be a great place to live, raise a family and run a business. We have made many good friends in Beloit over the past three decades. I look forward to getting this new project on Willowbrook Road started. I would strongly recommend Beloit for anyone considering starting or relocating a business.”