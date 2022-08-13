Beloit boy in custody after breaking into two Janesville businesses Saturday

JANESVILLE (WREX) — A Beloit boy is in custody after breaking into two Janesville businesses early Saturday morning.
Janesville Police say officers were called to a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar in the 2600 block of Morse St. just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
As officers got to the restaurant, Rock County Dispatch was alerted to another burglary, this time at the Blain's Farm & Fleet in the 2400 block of Humes Rd.
Teams of officers, including a K-9 unit, went into the store and found a 14-year-old boy, from Beloit, and took him into custody. Officers found no one else in the store.
Janesville Police say physical evidence and surveillance video links the 14-year-old to both incidents, which are still under investigation.
The 14-year-old is charged with two counts of Burglary, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of an Electric Weapon. He was taken to the Rock County Youth Services Center.