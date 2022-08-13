 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Beloit boy in custody after breaking into two Janesville businesses Saturday

JANESVILLE (WREX) — A Beloit boy is in custody after breaking into two Janesville businesses early Saturday morning.

Janesville Police say officers were called to a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar in the 2600 block of Morse St. just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

As officers got to the restaurant, Rock County Dispatch was alerted to another burglary, this time at the Blain's Farm & Fleet in the 2400 block of Humes Rd.

Teams of officers, including a K-9 unit, went into the store and found a 14-year-old boy, from Beloit, and took him into custody. Officers found no one else in the store.

Janesville Police say physical evidence and surveillance video links the 14-year-old to both incidents, which are still under investigation.

The 14-year-old is charged with two counts of Burglary, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of an Electric Weapon. He was taken to the Rock County Youth Services Center.

