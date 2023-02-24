Beloit announces procedure to remove ice storm debris

BELOIT, WI — The City of Beloit’s Public Works Department will begin storm debris removal on Monday, February 27.
Debris should be placed curbside by your regular trash pick up date.
Due to the anticipated volume of tree debris, the crews may not be able to clear each route on a designated day.
If your debris is not picked up (and it was at the curb), crews will return the following day. However, crews will not retrace a route.
Debris does NOT have to be bundled or tagged; this is a one-time free pick up for storm debris only.
This debris should NOT be placed on the sidewalk, please keep the sidewalks clear.
If you have questions, please call DPW at 608-364-2929.